Logrones' Arnau: From Stand-in Keeper to Copa del Rey Hero

In a remarkable turn of events, Pol Arnau, a 19-year-old left-back, emerged as the unexpected hero for fourth-division side Logrones during their Copa del Rey clash against Girona. Forced into the goalkeeper position after the injury of starter Kike Royo, Arnau displayed poise under pressure, leading his team to a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout victory.

The young player's heroics brought an end to Girona's aspirations in the tournament, as Arnau, the son of former Barcelona and Malaga goalkeeper Francesc Arnau, showcased his talent by saving a crucial penalty from Girona's Abel Ruiz. This unexpected victory marked a significant upset in the competition.

It wasn't an isolated surprise, as other La Liga teams like Espanyol and Villarreal faced early exits. Meanwhile, top-flight clubs like Valencia, Betis, and Celta Vigo enjoyed smoother triumphs, progressing comfortably to the next round.

