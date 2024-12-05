South Africa Eyes Series Sweep in Second Test

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat on the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park, aiming to build on their first test triumph and achieve a series whitewash.

Having secured a significant 233-run victory in Durban, South Africa elevated their position in the World Test Championship standings, increasing their chances of securing a spot in next June's final at Lord's.

Sri Lanka, despite their record-low innings score last week, remain in contention for the final. They must win in Gqeberha and also the home series against Australia early next year. Meanwhile, South Africa made lineup changes due to injuries, while Sri Lanka retained their team despite the heavy loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)