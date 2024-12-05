Australia Dominates India's Batting Collapse with Five-Wicket Win

In an impressive display, Australia triumphed over India in the first women's ODI of the series on Thursday, winning by five wickets. Opting to bat first, India crumbled under pressure and was curtailed to a mere 100 runs, despite a spirited top score of 23 by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Australian pacer Megan Schutt delivered a phenomenal spell, claiming five wickets while conceding just 19 runs. Her performance was instrumental in dismantling India's batting lineup, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Chasing the modest target, Australia's Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 46, steering the team to victory in just 16.2 overs. Renuka Singh and Priya Mishra were the highlights for India's bowling unit, sharing five wickets between them, but the efforts were overshadowed by the solid performance from Australia's lineup.

