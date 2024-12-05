Left Menu

Australia Dominates India's Batting Collapse with Five-Wicket Win

In the first women's ODI of a three-match series, India lost to Australia by five wickets. Despite Jemimah Rodrigues's effort, India was dismissed for 100 runs. Megan Schutt's five-wicket haul was pivotal. Georgia Voll's unbeaten 46 guided Australia to a comfortable victory, chasing down the target in swift 16.2 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:17 IST
Australia Dominates India's Batting Collapse with Five-Wicket Win
national cricket stadium Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an impressive display, Australia triumphed over India in the first women's ODI of the series on Thursday, winning by five wickets. Opting to bat first, India crumbled under pressure and was curtailed to a mere 100 runs, despite a spirited top score of 23 by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Australian pacer Megan Schutt delivered a phenomenal spell, claiming five wickets while conceding just 19 runs. Her performance was instrumental in dismantling India's batting lineup, setting the stage for a comfortable chase.

Chasing the modest target, Australia's Georgia Voll remained unbeaten on 46, steering the team to victory in just 16.2 overs. Renuka Singh and Priya Mishra were the highlights for India's bowling unit, sharing five wickets between them, but the efforts were overshadowed by the solid performance from Australia's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024