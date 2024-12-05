Australia Dominates India in First Women's ODI

Australia showcased their cricketing prowess in the first Women's ODI, securing a five-wicket victory against India. The game, held on Thursday, highlighted India's frail batting performance as they fell to 100 all out in 34.2 overs.

Indian bowlers briefly raised hopes when Renuka Thakur took two wickets in an over during the run chase. However, Australia's Georgia Voll, who debuted with an unbeaten 46 runs, led her team to an easy win in just 16.2 overs.

India’s batting woes were evident from the start, with openers losing their wickets within the first seven overs. Megan Schutt's impressive five-wicket haul played a crucial role in Australia's success. The teams will face off again on December 8 at the Allan Border Field.

