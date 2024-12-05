Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Backs KL Rahul to Open in Adelaide Test Amid Team Adjustments

India's captain Rohit Sharma confirmed KL Rahul will open in the Adelaide Test against Australia, marking a strategic move for India's lineup. Sharma shifts to the middle order after Rahul's impressive performance in Perth. Australia makes changes too, introducing Scott Boland in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:33 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic move for the forthcoming Adelaide Test, India captain Rohit Sharma announced on Thursday that KL Rahul will open the batting against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This decision comes after Rahul's commendable innings of 77 runs in Perth, showcasing his batting prowess. Sharma will revert to the middle order, underlining Rahul's growing importance in the lineup.

Rahul, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, had established a record-breaking partnership of 201 runs in the first match of the series at Perth's Optus Stadium. At a pre-match press conference, Sharma stated, "He'll be opening the batting; I'll bat somewhere in the middle." Rahul, who debuted in Tests against Australia in 2014, has since accumulated 3,084 runs from 54 matches, reflecting a steady contribution to the team.

India enters the second Test with a 1-0 lead following their emphatic 295-run win in Perth. The day-night Test in Adelaide begins Friday. Australia, adjusting their squad, included pacer Scott Boland to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. Boland returns to the Test arena after an 18-month gap, having last played in the Ashes 2023 series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

