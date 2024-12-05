Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Early Strikes Shake South Africa in Second Test

Sri Lanka made significant gains in the opening session of the second test against South Africa, taking three wickets before lunch. Lahiru Kumara celebrated his 100th test wicket, reducing South Africa to 82-3. Both teams seek victory to advance in the World Test Championship standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:49 IST
Sri Lanka's bowlers made an impressive start in the second test against South Africa, claiming three vital wickets before lunch on the first day. The team restricted South Africa to 82-3, building early momentum and unsettling the home side.

Lahiru Kumara celebrated a milestone by capturing his 100th test wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram for 20. He soon sent Tristan Stubbs, a crowd favorite, back to the dressing room with a catch behind the stumps for just four runs. Asitha Fernando had earlier trapped Tony de Zorzi leg before wicket for a first-ball duck, increasing pressure on the South African batsmen.

Despite South Africa's decision to bat first in conditions expected to favor batting later, the team struggled. Ryan Rickleton and captain Temba Bavuma remained at the crease, hoping to push the score after lunch. The contest remains crucial for both teams' aspirations in the World Test Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

