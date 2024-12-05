Sri Lanka's Early Strikes Shake South Africa in Second Test

Sri Lanka's bowlers made an impressive start in the second test against South Africa, claiming three vital wickets before lunch on the first day. The team restricted South Africa to 82-3, building early momentum and unsettling the home side.

Lahiru Kumara celebrated a milestone by capturing his 100th test wicket, dismissing Aiden Markram for 20. He soon sent Tristan Stubbs, a crowd favorite, back to the dressing room with a catch behind the stumps for just four runs. Asitha Fernando had earlier trapped Tony de Zorzi leg before wicket for a first-ball duck, increasing pressure on the South African batsmen.

Despite South Africa's decision to bat first in conditions expected to favor batting later, the team struggled. Ryan Rickleton and captain Temba Bavuma remained at the crease, hoping to push the score after lunch. The contest remains crucial for both teams' aspirations in the World Test Championship.

