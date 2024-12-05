Abbi Pulling's Unexpected Quest for F1 Academy Title

In a surprising turn of events, Britain's Abbi Pulling's journey towards securing the F1 Academy title has taken an unexpected twist. Initially crowned the champion last Saturday, she now faces the challenge of securing the title once more due to an added race in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Pulling, representing the Alpine team, held an 83-point lead over her competitors after the second race in Qatar was canceled. However, with 82 points initially remaining, the addition of a third race now means 84 points are up for grabs, leaving Pulling's championship status in limbo.

Organisers have confirmed a revised point system, with two points awarded for each pole position across the three Abu Dhabi races. Pulling's primary contender, Mercedes' Doriane Pin, retains points awarded for a pole position in Qatar, making the competition intensely close.

