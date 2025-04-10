Jorge Martin Set to Return at Qatar Grand Prix
Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin returns to racing at the Qatar Grand Prix after recovering from pre-season injuries. Martin, who recently joined Aprilia, faces challenges with limited practice time on his new bike. Despite his determination, the title race is not his current focus.
Jorge Martin, the reigning MotoGP world champion, is making his comeback at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend. After medical clearance, Martin will compete for the first time this season following a series of setbacks.
The 27-year-old missed the initial rounds due to injuries sustained during pre-season testing and a subsequent crash before the Thailand Grand Prix. Now riding for Aprilia, Martin has had limited opportunities to familiarize himself with his latest machine, having completed just 13 practice laps.
Despite the Marquez brothers leading the early championship races, Martin prioritizes finishing the event over winning the title. "It's not my moment 100%, but I'm eager to get back into the groove," Martin stated, emphasizing patience in his recovery. "Session by session, I'll work toward full fitness in the coming months."
(With inputs from agencies.)
