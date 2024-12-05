Atalanta's Surge: Aiming for Historic Win Streak Against AC Milan

Atalanta, fresh from their Europa League triumph, are aiming to continue their extraordinary run in Serie A as they prepare to face AC Milan on Friday. With an eight-match winning streak, the team is only a step away from equaling their longest winning run set in 2020.

The team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini secured a 2-0 win against AS Roma earlier this week, keeping the pressure on league leaders Napoli, whom they trail by a single point. A victory against Milan would not only see Atalanta equal their record but also establish them as serious contenders in the title race.

Meanwhile, AC Milan has struggled recently, securing just two wins in five matches, thus slipping outside of European qualification spots. Napoli, having regained momentum with wins against Roma and Torino, will be up against Lazio, setting the stage for an exciting weekend in Italian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)