Left Menu

Atalanta's Surge: Aiming for Historic Win Streak Against AC Milan

Atalanta, the Europa League winners, are on the brink of matching their club record for consecutive Serie A victories. With an impressive eight-game winning streak, they face AC Milan in a crucial match that could see them reach the top of the league standings, hinting at a potential historic achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST
Atalanta's Surge: Aiming for Historic Win Streak Against AC Milan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Atalanta, fresh from their Europa League triumph, are aiming to continue their extraordinary run in Serie A as they prepare to face AC Milan on Friday. With an eight-match winning streak, the team is only a step away from equaling their longest winning run set in 2020.

The team coached by Gian Piero Gasperini secured a 2-0 win against AS Roma earlier this week, keeping the pressure on league leaders Napoli, whom they trail by a single point. A victory against Milan would not only see Atalanta equal their record but also establish them as serious contenders in the title race.

Meanwhile, AC Milan has struggled recently, securing just two wins in five matches, thus slipping outside of European qualification spots. Napoli, having regained momentum with wins against Roma and Torino, will be up against Lazio, setting the stage for an exciting weekend in Italian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024