Swedish Coach Joakim Alexandersson to Lead Indian Women's U20 and U17 Teams

Joakim Alexandersson, a seasoned Swedish coach, has been named the chief coach of India's Women's U20 and U17 national teams by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Alexandersson's appointment marks a new chapter in Indian women's football, with his tenure beginning with a two-month U20 camp in Bengaluru on December 10.

The 48-year-old Alexandersson, known for his impressive playing career as a defender for IF Elfsborg, has also captained the team to numerous victories. His coaching career began in 2014 at IF Elfsborg, where he led various youth teams to success. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey expressed gratitude towards the Swedish Football Association for the collaboration, hoping it will provide improved opportunities for Indian women footballers.

Alongside Alexandersson, four women coaches and two goalkeeper coaches will work collaboratively to scout and nurture talent nationwide. AIFF's plans include longer training camps and exposure matches for the women's teams, aiming for a comprehensive two-year strategy targeting the 2026 Asian Games and AFC Women's Asian Cup. Alexandersson expressed enthusiasm for the role, seeing immense potential in Indian women's football.

