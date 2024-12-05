FIFA's Ambitious Club World Cup Set to Dazzle the Soccer World
FIFA's revamped Club World Cup, featuring 32 teams, including Real Madrid and Manchester City, will take place in the U.S. from June 15 to July 13. This expanded tournament aims to balance global competition and draw massive global audiences, with U.S. favorites Inter Miami hosting the event.
The United States is gearing up to host the biggest-ever Club World Cup, set to unfold next year. The prestigious tournament will feature 32 elite teams including European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City, alongside Inter Miami, Botafogo, and other top clubs from Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
In a move marking FIFA's most ambitious club project to date, the tournament will span 11 U.S. cities from June 15 to July 13. This new format replaces the annual seven-team event and will adopt a structure similar to the traditional World Cup format, held every four years.
As teams vie for glory and substantial prize money, the event highlights FIFA's strategy to enhance global soccer visibility. With 12 European slots and several powerhouses like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain participating, the tournament promises intense competition and star-studded performances.
