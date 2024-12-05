Left Menu

Youth Olympics 2026: Key Changes in Lineup Spark Debate

The IOC's decision to exclude shooting, weightlifting, and hockey from the 2026 Youth Olympics medal sports is a significant setback for India's medal hopes. These sports will be part of the non-medal engagement programme. The 2026 YOG in Dakar will feature 35 International Federations with a total athlete quota of 2,700.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:19 IST
Youth Olympics 2026: Key Changes in Lineup Spark Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has announced that shooting, weightlifting, and hockey will not feature as medal sports at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. Instead, these disciplines have been relegated to the engagement programme, part of a broader effort to streamline the event.

India, which saw a successful 2018 Youth Olympics with a total of 13 medals, including key contributions from shooting and hockey, faces a challenging path ahead. The decision came following a meeting in Lausanne, where the IOC confirmed the sports and athlete quotas, focusing on a tailored programme that fits the local context of Dakar.

Dakar 2026 will feature 151 mixed-gender events, achieving full gender equality for the first time in the Summer YOG history. While shooting, weightlifting, and hockey are non-medal sports, 25 other disciplines will award medals, as the Games adapt to both global and local demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024