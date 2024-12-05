Youth Olympics 2026: Key Changes in Lineup Spark Debate

In a surprising turn of events, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has announced that shooting, weightlifting, and hockey will not feature as medal sports at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. Instead, these disciplines have been relegated to the engagement programme, part of a broader effort to streamline the event.

India, which saw a successful 2018 Youth Olympics with a total of 13 medals, including key contributions from shooting and hockey, faces a challenging path ahead. The decision came following a meeting in Lausanne, where the IOC confirmed the sports and athlete quotas, focusing on a tailored programme that fits the local context of Dakar.

Dakar 2026 will feature 151 mixed-gender events, achieving full gender equality for the first time in the Summer YOG history. While shooting, weightlifting, and hockey are non-medal sports, 25 other disciplines will award medals, as the Games adapt to both global and local demands.

