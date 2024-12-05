Left Menu

FIA Crackdown: Swearing in Racing Under Scrutiny

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff supports FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's campaign to reduce swearing in racing. After George Russell highlighted Max Verstappen's language, Wolff and Russell express concerns about drivers' influence as role models, particularly for young fans like their go-karting nephews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:45 IST
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has expressed support for FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's efforts to curb swearing in the motorsport world. The call for cleaner language comes in the wake of George Russell's account of explicit remarks made by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's language, which previously landed him in trouble during a Singapore press conference, has prompted Ben Sulayem to advocate for drivers to serve as better role models. He likened their influence to that of rappers, underscoring the impact on young fans who look up to them.

Wolff and Russell both brought personal perspectives, citing concerns about their nieces and nephews watching races and picking up inappropriate language. Despite disagreements with other FIA initiatives, Wolff concurs with Ben Sulayem on this matter, expressing openness to stricter penalties for offensive language.

