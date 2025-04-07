Sports Drama: Record-Breaking Feats and New Beginnings
In recent sports news, Carlos Alcaraz struggled with expectations in tennis, Alexander Ovechkin broke Gretzky's NHL goal record, and Novak Djokovic reignited his drive. Adia Barnes has taken the coaching reins for SMU's women's basketball, and UConn claimed their 12th NCAA women's basketball title.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:29 IST
In the world of tennis, the pressure to seize Jannik Sinner's spot has weighed heavily on Carlos Alcaraz, affecting his clay season performance.
NHL star Alexander Ovechkin topped Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, while Novak Djokovic reignited his motivation during a Miami tournament, eyeing more ATP titles.
Other highlights include Adia Barnes becoming SMU's head women's basketball coach, and UConn clinching a record 12th NCAA women's basketball championship against South Carolina.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dynamic Days in Sports: Victories, Records, and Comebacks
Top Sports Headlines: MLB Deals, NCAA Coaching Moves, and More
Triumphs and Records: Highlights from the Khelo India Para Games
Thrilling Sunday Sports Highlights: From NCAA Surprises to Major Trades
Sports Roundup: Coach Changes, Unbreakable Records, and Surprising Victories