Sports Drama: Record-Breaking Feats and New Beginnings

In the world of tennis, the pressure to seize Jannik Sinner's spot has weighed heavily on Carlos Alcaraz, affecting his clay season performance.

NHL star Alexander Ovechkin topped Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, while Novak Djokovic reignited his motivation during a Miami tournament, eyeing more ATP titles.

Other highlights include Adia Barnes becoming SMU's head women's basketball coach, and UConn clinching a record 12th NCAA women's basketball championship against South Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)