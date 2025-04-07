Left Menu

Sports Drama: Record-Breaking Feats and New Beginnings

In recent sports news, Carlos Alcaraz struggled with expectations in tennis, Alexander Ovechkin broke Gretzky's NHL goal record, and Novak Djokovic reignited his drive. Adia Barnes has taken the coaching reins for SMU's women's basketball, and UConn claimed their 12th NCAA women's basketball title.

In the world of tennis, the pressure to seize Jannik Sinner's spot has weighed heavily on Carlos Alcaraz, affecting his clay season performance.

NHL star Alexander Ovechkin topped Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, while Novak Djokovic reignited his motivation during a Miami tournament, eyeing more ATP titles.

Other highlights include Adia Barnes becoming SMU's head women's basketball coach, and UConn clinching a record 12th NCAA women's basketball championship against South Carolina.

