Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Saudi International Amidst Tight Competition
Gaganjeet Bhullar was the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Saudi International, while Lahiri and Sharma missed it. American Peter Uihlein shared the lead, aiming to secure the International Series Rankings. The competition saw impressive performances from players like Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a remarkable display of skill, Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged as the sole Indian golfer to make the 36-hole cut at the Saudi International, standing out among his peers after Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma failed to advance.
Peter Uihlein from the United States shared the halfway lead with impressive rounds, positioning himself for a win in The International Series Rankings. His exceptional six-under-par round underscored his intention to maintain his ranking lead.
Uihlein wasn't alone at the top; noteworthy performances by Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann kept competition stiff. As the tournament progresses, the race for the top is heating up, promising an exciting finish to the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
