Left Menu

Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Saudi International Amidst Tight Competition

Gaganjeet Bhullar was the only Indian golfer to make the cut at the Saudi International, while Lahiri and Sharma missed it. American Peter Uihlein shared the lead, aiming to secure the International Series Rankings. The competition saw impressive performances from players like Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:53 IST
Gaganjeet Bhullar Shines at Saudi International Amidst Tight Competition
Gaganjeet Bhullar
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a remarkable display of skill, Gaganjeet Bhullar emerged as the sole Indian golfer to make the 36-hole cut at the Saudi International, standing out among his peers after Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma failed to advance.

Peter Uihlein from the United States shared the halfway lead with impressive rounds, positioning himself for a win in The International Series Rankings. His exceptional six-under-par round underscored his intention to maintain his ranking lead.

Uihlein wasn't alone at the top; noteworthy performances by Cam Smith and Joaquin Niemann kept competition stiff. As the tournament progresses, the race for the top is heating up, promising an exciting finish to the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024