Tough Tussle at TPC Scottsdale: Arjun Atwal Climbs Leaderboard

India's Arjun Atwal made significant strides in the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale, shooting a 67 to tie for 20th. Søren Kjeldsen leads after a 6-under 65, while Scott Barr and Stephen Gallacher also posted strong rounds. Only five players will earn full cards for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:58 IST
India's experienced golfer, Arjun Atwal, had an eventful round as he maneuvered into a tie for 20th place after two rounds at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament's final stage at TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course.

Following an opening round of 1-over 72, Atwal shot an impressive 67, bringing him to 5-under and tied for 20th. To secure a full card to the PGA TOUR Champions for 2025, only the top five players will qualify.

The tournament saw Denmark's Søren Kjeldsen leading with a 6-under 65, creating a two-stroke advantage over competitors Dicky Pride and Freddie Jacobson after 36 holes. The competition remains fierce as participants aim for the top-five finish.

