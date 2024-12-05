Tough Tussle at TPC Scottsdale: Arjun Atwal Climbs Leaderboard

India's experienced golfer, Arjun Atwal, had an eventful round as he maneuvered into a tie for 20th place after two rounds at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament's final stage at TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course.

Following an opening round of 1-over 72, Atwal shot an impressive 67, bringing him to 5-under and tied for 20th. To secure a full card to the PGA TOUR Champions for 2025, only the top five players will qualify.

The tournament saw Denmark's Søren Kjeldsen leading with a 6-under 65, creating a two-stroke advantage over competitors Dicky Pride and Freddie Jacobson after 36 holes. The competition remains fierce as participants aim for the top-five finish.

