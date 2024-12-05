Tough Tussle at TPC Scottsdale: Arjun Atwal Climbs Leaderboard
India's Arjun Atwal made significant strides in the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament at TPC Scottsdale, shooting a 67 to tie for 20th. Søren Kjeldsen leads after a 6-under 65, while Scott Barr and Stephen Gallacher also posted strong rounds. Only five players will earn full cards for 2025.
India's experienced golfer, Arjun Atwal, had an eventful round as he maneuvered into a tie for 20th place after two rounds at the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament's final stage at TPC Scottsdale's Champions Course.
Following an opening round of 1-over 72, Atwal shot an impressive 67, bringing him to 5-under and tied for 20th. To secure a full card to the PGA TOUR Champions for 2025, only the top five players will qualify.
The tournament saw Denmark's Søren Kjeldsen leading with a 6-under 65, creating a two-stroke advantage over competitors Dicky Pride and Freddie Jacobson after 36 holes. The competition remains fierce as participants aim for the top-five finish.
