Left Menu

Max Verstappen Reflects on Dutch GP's Imminent Farewell

Max Verstappen expressed a blend of disappointment and pride over the Dutch Grand Prix's impending exit from the Formula One calendar after 2026. The champion praised the event's remarkable revival and shared his excitement for its final two years, ending with a unique sprint format race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:14 IST
Max Verstappen Reflects on Dutch GP's Imminent Farewell
Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has shared his mixed emotions about the Dutch Grand Prix's upcoming departure from the Formula One calendar after 2026. The racer, with widespread support from his fans at Zandvoort, has largely dominated his home ground since its 2021 return.

During an interview at the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen reflected on the unexpected resurgence of the Zandvoort circuit. He expressed his sadness at its discontinuation but also pride in the memorable events it hosted and his involvement in its success.

Despite the disappointment, Verstappen is eager for the event's final years, especially with the introduction of a sprint format race in 2026, building anticipation for a grand farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024