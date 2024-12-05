Max Verstappen Reflects on Dutch GP's Imminent Farewell

Max Verstappen has shared his mixed emotions about the Dutch Grand Prix's upcoming departure from the Formula One calendar after 2026. The racer, with widespread support from his fans at Zandvoort, has largely dominated his home ground since its 2021 return.

During an interview at the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen reflected on the unexpected resurgence of the Zandvoort circuit. He expressed his sadness at its discontinuation but also pride in the memorable events it hosted and his involvement in its success.

Despite the disappointment, Verstappen is eager for the event's final years, especially with the introduction of a sprint format race in 2026, building anticipation for a grand farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)