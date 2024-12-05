Max Verstappen Reflects on Dutch GP's Imminent Farewell
Max Verstappen expressed a blend of disappointment and pride over the Dutch Grand Prix's impending exit from the Formula One calendar after 2026. The champion praised the event's remarkable revival and shared his excitement for its final two years, ending with a unique sprint format race.
Max Verstappen has shared his mixed emotions about the Dutch Grand Prix's upcoming departure from the Formula One calendar after 2026. The racer, with widespread support from his fans at Zandvoort, has largely dominated his home ground since its 2021 return.
During an interview at the season-concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen reflected on the unexpected resurgence of the Zandvoort circuit. He expressed his sadness at its discontinuation but also pride in the memorable events it hosted and his involvement in its success.
Despite the disappointment, Verstappen is eager for the event's final years, especially with the introduction of a sprint format race in 2026, building anticipation for a grand farewell.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DMK Condemns Centre's Language Policy and Prepares for 2026 Elections
DMK Blasts Central Government, Prepares for 2026 Elections
Red Bull Italy Sets Sail as 12th Entry in 2025 SailGP Season
Budapest 2026: A New Era for World Athletics
$15M Safety Initiative to Equip Auckland Buses with Driver Protection Screens by 2026