Punjab FC Hosts Mohammedan SC in a Crucial ISL Clash

Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC are set to clash in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With Punjab FC positioned sixth on the table with 15 points from five wins, they will be eager to extend their recent success against a struggling Mohammedan SC, who sit 12th with a single win and five points.

Playing at home, Punjab FC aims to maintain their winning momentum, while seeking their first victory against a new opponent in the ISL - having previously drawn five and lost six such encounters. The home team also boasts a unique record, sharing with Jamshedpur FC, of not conceding a penalty in this campaign, in stark contrast to Mohammedan's two missed spot-kicks.

Despite holding the highest average possession recoveries per match, Mohammedan SC grapples with efficiency issues on the road, having conceded six goals and scored only twice in their away fixtures. Their coach Andrey Chernyshov highlights the need for improved conversion of goal-scoring opportunities, while Punjab's coach Panagiotis Dilmperis focuses on immediate victories over long-term planning.

