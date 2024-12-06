Cadillac Revving Up for F1: Graeme Lowdon at the Helm

Cadillac's new Formula One team, aiming for entry in 2026, has appointed Graeme Lowdon as its principal, as announced by General Motors and partners TWG Global on Thursday. Lowdon, known for his tenure as Marussia's chief executive, brings substantial experience to the venture.

The British national, who also manages China's first F1 driver Zhou Guanyu, acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed enthusiasm for the journey. 'This team embodies a genuine passion for racing, and with our collective expertise, we're set to embrace this challenge,' said Lowdon in a statement.

Having advised Cadillac (initially Andretti) for two years, Lowdon plans to leverage his extensive technical and managerial motorsport experience. Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global's motorsport division, highlighted the strategic establishment of a base in Silverstone, England, as a step towards building the Cadillac F1 team.

