Cricket Clash: New Zealand vs England at Wellington's Basin Reserve

New Zealand cricket captain Tom Latham chose to bowl first in the second test against England, taking place at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Maintaining the same line-up as the first test, England holds a 1-0 series lead after winning by eight wickets in Christchurch.

Latham expressed confidence in utilizing Wellington's traditional surface to New Zealand's advantage. Citing hard work and focus, he emphasized that despite the initial loss, his team performed well in several areas during the previous match.

English captain Ben Stokes noted he would have chosen to bat had he won the toss, commending his team's cohesive effort in the previous game. England, seeking another test series victory in New Zealand after more than a decade, will play the final match in Hamilton on December 14.

