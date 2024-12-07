Left Menu

Cricket-Atkinson takes hat-trick as England dismiss New Zealand for 125

Seamer Gus Atkinson took a hat-trick as England dismissed New Zealand for 125 on the second day of the second test in Wellington on Saturday to take a 155-run first innings lead.

Atkinson (4-31) bowled Nathan Smith for 14 before removing Matt Henry and Tim Southee for golden ducks to end New Zealand's innings.

Brydon Carse also took 4-46 for England, while New Zealand's top scorer was Kane Williamson with 37.

