Travis Head's Stellar Century Dominates India's Bowling

In a display of remarkable talent, Travis Head smashed a counterattacking 140 to lead Australia to a formidable score of 332 for eight by dinner on the second day of the pink ball Test.

Head's eighth Test century, achieved in just 111 balls, saw him play some spectacular shots against India's bowlers, ensuring Australia took a 152-run lead in the first innings. His performance came as a relief for Australia, who were eager to level the series after the heavy defeat in Perth.

Despite India's efforts, including an early breakthrough by Jasprit Bumrah, they struggled to restrain Head. With contributions from Marnus Labuschagne and a determined Mitchell Marsh, Australia maintained their dominance over India.

(With inputs from agencies.)