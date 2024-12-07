India Gears Up to Defend Junior Asia Cup Title in Oman

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is poised to defend their title at the upcoming Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Scheduled from December 7 to 15, 2024, the event doubles as a qualifier for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Chile. The team, guided by Coach Tushar Khandker, will be captained by Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as vice-captain. Key players such as Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, and Mumtaz Khan, veterans of their last successful campaign, will lead the charge to retain the trophy.

In Pool A, India faces stiff competition from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Pool B assembles strong teams from South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. Teams play each of their pool opponents once, vying for a top-two finish to secure a semi-final berth and Junior World Cup qualification. The third and fourth placers in each pool will battle for the remaining World Cup spot.

Captain Jyoti Singh expressed her excitement and determination to defend the title, citing the event's significance as a World Cup qualifier. Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana reiterated the team's readiness following rigorous training sessions. The Indian squad opens its campaign against Bangladesh on December 8, with hopes of progressing to the semi-final on December 14 and ultimately securing a place in the final on December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)