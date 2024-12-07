Left Menu

India Gears Up to Defend Junior Asia Cup Title in Oman

The Indian Junior Women's Team, led by Coach Tushar Khandker and Captain Jyoti Singh, aims to defend their title at the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Oman. This tournament is crucial as it also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:32 IST
India Gears Up to Defend Junior Asia Cup Title in Oman
Sakshi Rana in training. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team is poised to defend their title at the upcoming Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Scheduled from December 7 to 15, 2024, the event doubles as a qualifier for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Chile. The team, guided by Coach Tushar Khandker, will be captained by Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as vice-captain. Key players such as Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, and Mumtaz Khan, veterans of their last successful campaign, will lead the charge to retain the trophy.

In Pool A, India faces stiff competition from China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Pool B assembles strong teams from South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. Teams play each of their pool opponents once, vying for a top-two finish to secure a semi-final berth and Junior World Cup qualification. The third and fourth placers in each pool will battle for the remaining World Cup spot.

Captain Jyoti Singh expressed her excitement and determination to defend the title, citing the event's significance as a World Cup qualifier. Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana reiterated the team's readiness following rigorous training sessions. The Indian squad opens its campaign against Bangladesh on December 8, with hopes of progressing to the semi-final on December 14 and ultimately securing a place in the final on December 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024