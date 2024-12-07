Left Menu

Travis Head's Heroics Lead Australia to Dominance in Pink Ball Test

Travis Head's commanding century and Marnus Labuschagne's steady fifty secured a 157-run first-innings advantage for Australia against India in the pink ball Test. Despite the efforts of India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who shared eight wickets, Australia's solid batting secured a formidable total of 337 in reply to India's 180.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 07-12-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 14:59 IST
Travis Head's Heroics Lead Australia to Dominance in Pink Ball Test
Travis Head
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Travis Head powered his way to a commanding century, while Marnus Labuschagne made a formidable 50, giving Australia a crucial 157-run first-innings lead over India on the second day of the pink ball Test.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with remarkable figures of 4/61, closely followed by Mohammed Siraj's 4/98, as Australia posted a total of 337 all out, countering India's initial innings total of 180.

Head, flourishing in front of his home crowd, capitalized on his chances to hammer out a 140-run knock off 141 balls. Despite commendable efforts from Bumrah and Siraj, India's bowlers struggled to restrict Australia, who steadfastly maintained their advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024