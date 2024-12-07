Travis Head's Heroics Lead Australia to Dominance in Pink Ball Test

In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Travis Head powered his way to a commanding century, while Marnus Labuschagne made a formidable 50, giving Australia a crucial 157-run first-innings lead over India on the second day of the pink ball Test.

Jasprit Bumrah led the Indian bowling attack with remarkable figures of 4/61, closely followed by Mohammed Siraj's 4/98, as Australia posted a total of 337 all out, countering India's initial innings total of 180.

Head, flourishing in front of his home crowd, capitalized on his chances to hammer out a 140-run knock off 141 balls. Despite commendable efforts from Bumrah and Siraj, India's bowlers struggled to restrict Australia, who steadfastly maintained their advantage.

