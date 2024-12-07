Left Menu

Amit Rohidas: The World's Best 'First Rusher' in Hockey

Dutch coach Rein Van Eijk of the Tamil Nadu Dragons regards India defender Amit Rohidas as the world's premier 'first rusher.' The decorated player, pivotal in penalty corner defence and an adept dragflicker, is a boost for the revamped Hockey India League. Key international players further bolster Tamil Nadu's strong defense.

New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:38 IST
Amit Rohidas: The World's Best 'First Rusher' in Hockey
Amit Rohidas
  Country:
  India

Rein Van Eijk, head coach of the Tamil Nadu Dragons, has lauded India's hockey star Amit Rohidas as the world's best 'first rusher.' Rohidas, an Olympic-medal winning defender, is recognized for his unparalleled skills in penalty corner defense, making him a crucial asset for the reimagined Hockey India League (HIL).

With more than 200 international caps and over 25 goals, Rohidas's presence, alongside Germany's Moritz Ludwig, promises a formidable defensive lineup for Tamil Nadu Dragons. Van Eijk, who coached Germany's Under-21 World Cup-winning team, highlights Rohidas and Ludwig as key figures in creating an iron-clad defense for set pieces.

Van Eijk also praised young forward Karthi Selvam, noting his impressive performances in the Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy. The coach emphasized the potential for Indian players to develop by focusing on regular gameplay and decision-making to reach the level of European counterparts. The revamped HIL is set to run from December 28 to February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

