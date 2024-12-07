Left Menu

The Godfather of Indian Motorsports: Indu Chandhok's Legacy

Indu Chandhok, pivotal in transforming the Indian motorsports scene, passed away at 93. Founding motorsport clubs and fostering a racing culture, he significantly shaped the sport in India. His dedication earned him the title 'Godfather of Indian Motorsports', leaving an indelible legacy in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:03 IST
Indu Chandhok, a monumental figure in Indian motorsports who was instrumental in its establishment and development, has died at the age of 93. A founding member of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), Chandhok's dedication to the sport saw him transform the motorsport landscape across the country.

Born in Kolkata, Chandhok later moved to Madras, where he co-founded the Madras Motor Sports Club in 1953 before establishing the FMSCI in 1971. His leadership extended from being a competitor to an organizer, and his visionary efforts earned him the moniker 'Godfather of Motor Sports in India'.

Family members and motorsport affiliates mourn his loss, recognizing his contributions, including the development of the Madras International Circuit and numerous racing initiatives. Chandhok's legacy continues through his grandson, Karun Chandhok, who competed in Formula One, showcasing the indelible mark he left on Indian motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

