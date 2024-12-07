Left Menu

India's Tough Day-Night Test Struggles: Lessons for Newcomers

After a challenging start in the Day-Night Test, India's pace bowlers fell short following Mitchell Starc's brilliant 6/48. Despite improvements on day two, the team struggled with line and length. Bowling coach Morne Morkel reflects on learnings for newcomer Harshit Rana amid India's 157-run deficit in Adelaide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:39 IST
Mohammed Siraj's celebration after taking wicket against Australia in Adelaide Test (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

India faced difficulties in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide, bundled out for 180 by Australia's Mitchell Starc, who achieved a career-best 6/48. The Indian pace attack struggled to capitalize on the new pink ball under the lights, conceding a 157-run lead despite an improved performance on the second day.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel acknowledged flaws in India's bowling strategy, highlighting missed opportunities on the first evening with ineffective lines and lengths. While Australia's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, India's attempts were notably off-target, allowing Australia to finish day one at 86/1.

Morkel remained optimistic about India's improved collective effort on day two, although some bowlers faced challenges. Jasprit Bumrah stood out with figures of 4/61, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed four wickets. Harshit Rana, playing his second Test, found it challenging, conceding 86 runs without a wicket. Morkel empathized with Rana, seeing the experience as a learning curve as India trailed by 29 runs at 128/5 in their second innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

