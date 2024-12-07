India's Tough Day-Night Test Struggles: Lessons for Newcomers

India faced difficulties in the Day-Night Test in Adelaide, bundled out for 180 by Australia's Mitchell Starc, who achieved a career-best 6/48. The Indian pace attack struggled to capitalize on the new pink ball under the lights, conceding a 157-run lead despite an improved performance on the second day.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel acknowledged flaws in India's bowling strategy, highlighting missed opportunities on the first evening with ineffective lines and lengths. While Australia's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, India's attempts were notably off-target, allowing Australia to finish day one at 86/1.

Morkel remained optimistic about India's improved collective effort on day two, although some bowlers faced challenges. Jasprit Bumrah stood out with figures of 4/61, while Mohammed Siraj also claimed four wickets. Harshit Rana, playing his second Test, found it challenging, conceding 86 runs without a wicket. Morkel empathized with Rana, seeing the experience as a learning curve as India trailed by 29 runs at 128/5 in their second innings.

