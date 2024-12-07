Countdown to WPL: Player Auction Unveils Top Talent

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is on the horizon, with the player auction set for Bengaluru on December 15. This year, 120 players will vie for team spots, including 91 Indian cricketers and 29 from overseas, with representation from three Associate Nations. A notable 82 Indian players remain uncapped, as well as eight from overseas.

The auction, scheduled for a Sunday, sees 19 team slots up for grabs, with five designated for overseas talent. Among those commanding the highest reserve price of INR 50 lakh are prominent figures like Deandra Dottin and Heather Knight. Other key players include India's Sneh Rana and Shubha Satheesh, alongside England's Sarah Glenn and Australia's Alana King.

Team vacancies vary, with Delhi Capitals needing one overseas player among four vacancies, while Royal Challengers Bangalore seeks to fill four spots with no overseas allowance. The auction also features participants from Associate Nations, such as Scotland's Sarah Bryce. Defending champions RCB, led by Smriti Mandhana, are strategizing to maintain their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)