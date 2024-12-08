Left Menu

England Dominates Second Test Against New Zealand

England tightened their grip on the second test against New Zealand in Wellington, overcoming the hosts' resistance to edge towards victory. Joe Root's century and a commanding seam attack set up a formidable target. New Zealand's Tom Blundell offered some resistance, ending the day at 199 for six.

Updated: 08-12-2024 08:23 IST
England Dominates Second Test Against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On the third day of the second test match in Wellington, England moved closer to victory against a determined New Zealand side. Despite the hosts' efforts, they trailed by 383 runs, standing at 199 for six by tea.

Earlier, Joe Root notched his 36th test century, with England captain Ben Stokes declaring at 427-6, setting a daunting target of 583 for New Zealand. England's seamers, including Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, dismantled New Zealand's top order, taking key wickets before lunch.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell offered some resistance with a partnership of 47, but were dismissed by England's bowling attack. Blundell remained unbeaten on 86, alongside Nathan Smith on 25, as New Zealand faced an uphill battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

