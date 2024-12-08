Weekend Sports Update: Key Player Injuries and Triumphs

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve due to a knee injury, causing him to miss at least four games, according to NFL Network. The team remains hopeful for his return in the postseason.

Major League Soccer will take a break during the 2026 World Cup, as announced by Commissioner Don Garber. This decision was revealed in Carson, California, ahead of the MLS Cup final.

In other sports news, Lindsey Vonn made a significant return to Alpine skiing, and Joaquin Niemann emerged victorious in the Saudi International by winning a three-way playoff in Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)