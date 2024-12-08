Left Menu

Weekend Sports Update: Key Player Injuries and Triumphs

The summary highlights key sports news including the Philadelphia Eagles sending Dallas Goedert to injured reserve, Major League Soccer's planned hiatus during the 2026 World Cup, and victories such as Lindsey Vonn's return to competition and Chile's Joaquin Niemann winning the Saudi International title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve due to a knee injury, causing him to miss at least four games, according to NFL Network. The team remains hopeful for his return in the postseason.

Major League Soccer will take a break during the 2026 World Cup, as announced by Commissioner Don Garber. This decision was revealed in Carson, California, ahead of the MLS Cup final.

In other sports news, Lindsey Vonn made a significant return to Alpine skiing, and Joaquin Niemann emerged victorious in the Saudi International by winning a three-way playoff in Riyadh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

