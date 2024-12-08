Cricket Row: Siraj Refutes Head's Claims Amidst Heated Exchange

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has firmly denied Australian batsman Travis Head's claim of congratulating him with 'well bowled' following his dismissal during a Pink-ball Test match. Siraj's exuberant celebration after taking Head's wicket, who had just scored a counterattacking 140, resulted in a heated exchange and allegations of miscommunication between the players.

The incident occurred after Siraj, who had previously dropped Head at 76, conceded a six before castling the batsman with a low full toss. As the feud escalated, Siraj maintained that Head initiated the exchange with verbal taunts, contrary to the latter's claims in a post-match interview.

The fiery on-field moment drew significant attention, with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh backing Siraj's stance. Despite the controversy, Head's inning played a crucial role in Australia's commanding first-innings lead, with both sides presenting contrasting perspectives on the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)