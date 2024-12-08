Australia’s Pink-Ball Prowess Seals Dominant Win Over India

Australia secured a commanding 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Adelaide Oval. Travis Head's counter-attacking century and clinically effective bowling from Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins highlighted Australia's resurgence, leveling the series at 1-1.

India struggled against Mitchell Starc's mastery, as the left-armer claimed six wickets in their first innings, reducing them to just 180 runs. In response, Australia's innings took a solid shape, thanks to pivotal partnerships featuring Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head, who smashed a game-altering 140 runs.

Australia's pace attack dismantled India's batting line-up swiftly, restricting them to a meager 175 in their second innings. Cummins' five-wicket haul was instrumental in enforcing Australia's dominance. The hosts needed only 19 runs to win, a target they chased effortlessly, maintaining their pink-ball unbeaten streak at Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)