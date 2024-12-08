Left Menu

Labuschagne's Return Fuels Australia's Dominance Over India

Marnus Labuschagne's crucial half-century aided Australia’s 10-wicket triumph against India in the second Test, leveling the series. Labuschagne's form revival was backed by introspection and practice. Travis Head's century and Pat Cummins' five-wicket haul highlighted Australia's dominance, ensuring a swift chase of 19 runs to secure victory.

08-12-2024
Marnus Labuschagne's return-to-form half-century played a pivotal role in Australia's commanding 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test, tying the series 1-1. Labuschagne's renaissance came after a period of lackluster performances, achieved through dedicated practice and video analysis.

Australia's victory was anchored by standout efforts from centurion Travis Head, pacer Mitchell Starc, and skipper Pat Cummins, who dismantled India over three days. Despite losing the toss, Australia capitalized on India's struggle with the pink ball, with Starc returning impressive figures of 6/48.

Australia's first innings advantage, a 157-run lead, and India's faltering form in their response allowed Cummins and his side to chase down the modest target of 19 runs with ease, sealing their victory in under four overs.

