Gold Medalist Katy Marchant's Crash Shocks Cycling League

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant experienced a harrowing crash in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, according to British Cycling. The accident resulted in Marchant sustaining a broken arm.

Reports indicate that Marchant collided with German cyclist Alessa-Catriona Propster, sending both athletes hurtling over the trackside barrier and into a spectator seating area. The severity of the incident prompted event organizers to suspend all further racing activities for the evening.

Marchant received initial medical treatment on-site before being transported to the hospital for further assessment. The UCI confirmed the suspension of events in a statement, and British Cycling shared updates on social media platform X.

