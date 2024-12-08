Left Menu

Gold Medalist Katy Marchant's Crash Shocks Cycling League

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant suffered a broken arm during a crash at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League. The incident occurred in the women's keirin semi-final in London, resulting in the suspension of all further races. Marchant collided with Alessa-Catriona Propster, leading to hospital treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 13:16 IST
Gold Medalist Katy Marchant's Crash Shocks Cycling League

Paris Olympics gold medallist Katy Marchant experienced a harrowing crash in the women's keirin semi-final at the UCI Track Cycling Champions League in London, according to British Cycling. The accident resulted in Marchant sustaining a broken arm.

Reports indicate that Marchant collided with German cyclist Alessa-Catriona Propster, sending both athletes hurtling over the trackside barrier and into a spectator seating area. The severity of the incident prompted event organizers to suspend all further racing activities for the evening.

Marchant received initial medical treatment on-site before being transported to the hospital for further assessment. The UCI confirmed the suspension of events in a statement, and British Cycling shared updates on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024