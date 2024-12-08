Left Menu

Perry and Voll's Centuries Propel Australia to Victory Over India

Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll's centuries helped Australia secure a commanding win over India, establishing a 2-0 lead in their series. The victory boosts Australia to the top of the ICC Women's Championship standings with 32 points, ahead of England. India trails at third with 25 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:01 IST
Perry and Voll's Centuries Propel Australia to Victory Over India
Australian women's team. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a display of formidable batting prowess, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry led Australia to a commanding total of 371 against India, with outstanding centuries contributing to their side's series-clinching victory.

With Tahlia McGrath captaining in Alyssa Healy's absence, Australia made a strategic decision to bat first, a move that paid off as their opening pair set a strong foundation.

Despite efforts from India's Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur, the team fell short at 249, leaving Australia victorious and secure at the top of the ICC Women's Championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024