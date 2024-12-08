Perry and Voll's Centuries Propel Australia to Victory Over India

In a display of formidable batting prowess, Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry led Australia to a commanding total of 371 against India, with outstanding centuries contributing to their side's series-clinching victory.

With Tahlia McGrath captaining in Alyssa Healy's absence, Australia made a strategic decision to bat first, a move that paid off as their opening pair set a strong foundation.

Despite efforts from India's Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur, the team fell short at 249, leaving Australia victorious and secure at the top of the ICC Women's Championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)