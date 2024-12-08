Left Menu

Pakistan Stands Firm: Champions Trophy Hosting Standoff

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has guaranteed support to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in hosting the Champions Trophy, emphasizing national pride while negotiating. The ICC proposed a 'hybrid model' allowing India to play in Dubai. The PCB insists on mutual respect in the face of India's refusal to play in Pakistan.

Updated: 08-12-2024 15:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thrown his full support behind the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) position on hosting the Champions Trophy, promising Chairman Mohsin Naqvi backing despite India's refusal to play matches in Pakistan.

Sharif stressed that while financial concerns are significant, national pride should not be overlooked. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has proposed a 'hybrid model,' allowing India to play its games in Dubai while maintaining the tournament's schedule in Pakistan.

The PCB has been encouraged by Sharif to remain firm in its stance, echoing the sentiments of many Pakistanis. Any decisions moving forward will involve further governmental input as both sides seek to resolve the deadlock.

