India Stumbles as Australia Dominates: Atul Wassan Critiques Team's Complacency

Former cricketer Atul Wassan criticizes India's complacency following their defeat to Australia in a pink-ball Test at Adelaide. He highlights the lack of intensity, distractions from IPL auctions, and poor team unity as factors that contributed to the loss, urging patience for emerging players like Harshit Rana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:21 IST
Atul Wassan. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the aftermath of India's second Test loss to Australia at Adelaide Oval, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has pinpointed a lack of intensity and focus within the visiting team as primary causes for their downfall. The defeat comes after a heavy loss at Perth, leveling the series 1-1.

Travis Head's exceptional century and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket performance in the pink-ball Test proved decisive. Wassan, speaking to ANI, cautioned against underestimating the Australian side, describing them as a 'different kind of animal,' resilient, especially on home soil.

Wassan attributed the waning performance, in part, to distractions caused by the IPL mega auction coinciding with the Test series, possibly impacting the players' focus. He also elaborated on India's tactical mistakes, such as the decision to play Harshit Rana and R. Ashwin, and stressed the importance of patience with young talent.

