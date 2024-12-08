India Stumbles as Australia Dominates: Atul Wassan Critiques Team's Complacency

In the aftermath of India's second Test loss to Australia at Adelaide Oval, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan has pinpointed a lack of intensity and focus within the visiting team as primary causes for their downfall. The defeat comes after a heavy loss at Perth, leveling the series 1-1.

Travis Head's exceptional century and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket performance in the pink-ball Test proved decisive. Wassan, speaking to ANI, cautioned against underestimating the Australian side, describing them as a 'different kind of animal,' resilient, especially on home soil.

Wassan attributed the waning performance, in part, to distractions caused by the IPL mega auction coinciding with the Test series, possibly impacting the players' focus. He also elaborated on India's tactical mistakes, such as the decision to play Harshit Rana and R. Ashwin, and stressed the importance of patience with young talent.

