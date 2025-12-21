Australia Dominates to Retain Ashes with Decisive Win in Adelaide

Australia clinched an emphatic 82-run victory over England in the third Ashes test at Adelaide Oval, thereby retaining the prestigious urn with two games to spare. This latest triumph left England grappling with the aftermath of another disappointing tour.

Chasing a world-record target of 435, England's valiant effort on day five wasn't enough as they succumbed for 352. Key performers for Australia included Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, who delivered crucial wickets, while Captain Pat Cummins marked his return from injury with a stellar six-wicket haul.

Australia's squad, although criticized for its age, demonstrated the value of experience, with veteran players like Travis Head contributing significantly. Head's consistent performance at Adelaide earned him accolades as the 'king of Adelaide.' England, on the other hand, failed to capitalize on their 'Bazball' approach, succumbing to the hosts' impressive form.