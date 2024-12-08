Rohit Sharma Calls for Shared Responsibility in Indian Bowling Attack

In a firm message to his bowling unit, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma stressed the need for collective responsibility, urging his bowlers to ease the burden on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit emphasized that Bumrah cannot single-handedly lead the attack and called on Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna to step up.

Despite Bumrah's impressive four-wicket haul in India's recent 10-wicket loss to Australia, Rohit recognized the growing pains of the newer Test players and underscored the importance of confidence-building within the team. He assured that young Harshit Rana would not be faulted for the defeat, emphasizing patience and support for emerging talent.

Rohit also addressed the verbal exchange between Siraj and Australian batsman Travis Head, downplaying its significance. He highlighted the broader picture, acknowledging the team's poor batting performance and reiterating the need for runs as India's best chance for Test victory in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)