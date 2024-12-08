Brazilian Success: Gabriel Bortoleto's Rise to Formula One

In a stunning display of talent, Brazilian racer Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the Formula Two championship in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for his ascension to Formula One with the Sauber team next season.

The 20-year-old prodigy, who claimed last year's Formula Three title, demonstrated consistent excellence, finishing the season with a notable 214.5 points to his rival Isack Hadjar's 192. His performance in the final race was enough to secure the championship, despite Hadjar's initial advantage.

Bortoleto's victory places him among the likes of Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, who have also achieved the prestigious back-to-back titles in the feeder series, paving their way to Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)