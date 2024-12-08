Left Menu

Brazilian Success: Gabriel Bortoleto's Rise to Formula One

Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the Formula Two championship in Abu Dhabi, securing back-to-back titles after winning the Formula Three championship the previous year. He will advance to Formula One with Sauber. Bortoleto finished the season with 214.5 points, eclipsing French competitor Isack Hadjar's 192.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:07 IST
Brazilian Success: Gabriel Bortoleto's Rise to Formula One

In a stunning display of talent, Brazilian racer Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the Formula Two championship in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for his ascension to Formula One with the Sauber team next season.

The 20-year-old prodigy, who claimed last year's Formula Three title, demonstrated consistent excellence, finishing the season with a notable 214.5 points to his rival Isack Hadjar's 192. His performance in the final race was enough to secure the championship, despite Hadjar's initial advantage.

Bortoleto's victory places him among the likes of Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, who have also achieved the prestigious back-to-back titles in the feeder series, paving their way to Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024