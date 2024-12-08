Brazilian Success: Gabriel Bortoleto's Rise to Formula One
Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the Formula Two championship in Abu Dhabi, securing back-to-back titles after winning the Formula Three championship the previous year. He will advance to Formula One with Sauber. Bortoleto finished the season with 214.5 points, eclipsing French competitor Isack Hadjar's 192.
In a stunning display of talent, Brazilian racer Gabriel Bortoleto clinched the Formula Two championship in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for his ascension to Formula One with the Sauber team next season.
The 20-year-old prodigy, who claimed last year's Formula Three title, demonstrated consistent excellence, finishing the season with a notable 214.5 points to his rival Isack Hadjar's 192. His performance in the final race was enough to secure the championship, despite Hadjar's initial advantage.
Bortoleto's victory places him among the likes of Oscar Piastri, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc, who have also achieved the prestigious back-to-back titles in the feeder series, paving their way to Formula One.
