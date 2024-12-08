Left Menu

England Seals Series with Commanding Win Over New Zealand

England secured the Test series against New Zealand with a towering 323-run victory in Wellington. Stellar performances by Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, and the English bowling unit turned the tables after an initial setback. Ben Stokes praised his team's resilience and skill, highlighting key contributions across both batting and bowling departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:16 IST
England team celebrating a wicket. (Photo- England Cricket/@EnglandCricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England's cricket team clinched a series win against New Zealand with a commanding 323-run victory in the second Test in Wellington. This triumph, marked by standout performances from Harry Brook and Ollie Pope, sealed the three-match series for the visitors.

Captain Ben Stokes lauded his team's resilience, particularly after being down to 40/4 on the first day. Stokes highlighted the crucial innings by Brook and Pope, which laid the foundation for their dominant position. He also praised the bowling attack for their exceptional performance throughout the series.

New Zealand, despite winning the toss and opting to field, could not maintain control against England's aggressive response. England's subsequent innings saw crucial partnerships that led to a massive target for New Zealand, who ultimately fell short. Brook was named 'Player of the Match' for his pivotal scores, underscoring England's all-around prowess.

