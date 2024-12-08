England Seals Series with Commanding Win Over New Zealand

England's cricket team clinched a series win against New Zealand with a commanding 323-run victory in the second Test in Wellington. This triumph, marked by standout performances from Harry Brook and Ollie Pope, sealed the three-match series for the visitors.

Captain Ben Stokes lauded his team's resilience, particularly after being down to 40/4 on the first day. Stokes highlighted the crucial innings by Brook and Pope, which laid the foundation for their dominant position. He also praised the bowling attack for their exceptional performance throughout the series.

New Zealand, despite winning the toss and opting to field, could not maintain control against England's aggressive response. England's subsequent innings saw crucial partnerships that led to a massive target for New Zealand, who ultimately fell short. Brook was named 'Player of the Match' for his pivotal scores, underscoring England's all-around prowess.

