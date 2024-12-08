Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Analyzes Pink-Ball Test Defeat, Eyes Gabba Comeback

After a second Test defeat to Australia, Rohit Sharma reflects on the reasons behind India's loss and stresses the need for improvement at the Gabba. Australia's superb batting and bowling, led by Head, Starc, and Cummins, contributed to their victory, highlighting the importance of seizing opportunities.

Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC).
In the wake of India's loss to Australia in the pink-ball Test match at Adelaide Oval, captain Rohit Sharma dissected the factors leading to the defeat. The match saw Travis Head secure a stellar century, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins delivering impressive bowling performances, guiding Australia to a commanding 10-wicket victory. Notably, this win propelled Australia back to the top of the WTC25 standings.

Rohit Sharma candidly acknowledged his team's performance dips compared to their initial triumph in Perth, commending Australia for their exploitation of key moments. During the post-match press briefing, as per ICC reports, he admitted, "We were 30-40 runs short and missed crucial chances. You can't expect to win when you let those slip." Acknowledging the challenge posed by the pink ball, Rohit highlighted the necessity of being mentally prepared under differing conditions, yet dismissed it as an excuse for their underperformance.

Shifting focus to the upcoming Test at the Gabba, once a bastion for memorable Indian victories, Rohit expressed an optimistic outlook. Referring to past triumphs at the venue, including Rishabh Pant's heroic performance, he expressed determination to replicate those successes. India now ranks third in the WTC standings, and they aim to reverse this trend starting at Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)

