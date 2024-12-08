Gukesh Triumphs Over Liren in Thrilling World Chess Championship Clash

Young Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh made a bold move towards the World Chess Championship crown by securing a win over defending champion Ding Liren. Gukesh now leads 6-5 in the intense competition following a series of tight draws.

With only three games to go, Gukesh's victory places him in a promising position in the 14-round classical format. The history-making feat shows the challenger's determination, as no one has achieved a win from a 5-5 tie after the 10th game in modern chess history.

Ding Liren, the reigning champion, may find solace in reminding himself that he claimed victory in the 12th round against Ian Nepomniachtchi in a previous championship. The stakes remain high, with Gukesh needing just three more draws to claim his first world title.

