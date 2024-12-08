Indian Football Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

Manolo Marquez, the head coach of the Senior Men's National Team, recently visited the capital for two days to hold key discussions on India's preparations for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. The series of meetings, held at the Football House, included important figures such as AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha, and members of the AIFF Technical Committee and scouting team.

On December 9, the crucial draw for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers will take place at 12:30 pm IST. India, occupying a position in Pot 1, will be drawn into one of the six four-team groups, with matches scheduled in a round-robin format from March 2025 to March 2026. India's qualifying campaign is set to kick off with a home match on March 25, 2024, against a Pot 4 team.

In a bid to enhance preparations, Marquez has proposed a longer duration camp to start from March 14, 2024, following the final Indian Super League match. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey stated that qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup is the primary goal, with AIFF committed to executing the coach's plan. Marquez is confident that the planned preparations will lead to a strong performance in the qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)