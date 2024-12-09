Max Verstappen's Rwandan Lesson: Formula One Champion Faces Penalty

Renowned Formula One world champion Max Verstappen is to face disciplinary action during his upcoming visit to Rwanda. The racer attracted censure from the FIA following a profanity-laden outburst during the Singapore Grand Prix press conference. As part of his penalty, Verstappen is obligated to engage in outreach activities with junior competitors under a developmental scheme managed by the Rwanda Automobile Club.

Verstappen's visit coincides with the FIA's annual prize-giving gala in Kigali, marking a historic first for the event's location. This engagement follows a recent incident during the season-finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Verstappen was penalized for colliding with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, earning a ten-second penalty. This occurrence further complicated Red Bull's efforts amid intense competition for the constructors' title.

In response to the penalty, Verstappen was less than diplomatic about FIA stewards, adding to prior grievances from penalties imposed at this year's Mexican Grand Prix. Despite these setbacks, McLaren succeeded in clinching a constructors' title for the first time in 26 years, thanks in part to Lando Norris' impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)