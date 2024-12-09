Botafogo's triumphant celebration continues as the club, owned by American businessman John Textor, clinched its first Brazilian league title since 1995. In a thrilling match, Botafogo defeated Sao Paulo 2-1, marking a historic victory that reflects the club's remarkable resurgence.

Jefferson Savarino opened the scoring at the Nilton Santos Stadium, but Sao Paulo retaliated, equalizing through William Gomes. It was in injury time that Gregore secured the victorious goal, writing a new chapter for Botafogo. This victory comes hot on the heels of their recent Copa Libertadores triumph against Atletico Mineiro, securing their spot in the 2024 Club World Cup.

Under the stewardship of John Textor, who owns multiple clubs worldwide, Botafogo has seen significant investment in star players and a new coach, Arthur Jorge. Despite criticism and past challenges, Textor's vision has led Botafogo back to prominence in Brazilian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)