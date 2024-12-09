Left Menu

Call for Change: Rohit Sharma's Return to Opening Spot Gains Momentum

Former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar advocate for Rohit Sharma's return to the opening position, allowing him to adopt a more aggressive playing style. Rohit had shifted to the middle order after KL Rahul excelled at the top. However, he underperformed, leading to calls for his reinstatement as an opener.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:16 IST
Call for Change: Rohit Sharma's Return to Opening Spot Gains Momentum
Rohit Sharma
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a call for tactical adjustments, former Indian cricket heavyweights Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar are urging the return of Rohit Sharma to the opening batting position. Their advice comes after Sharma's subpar performance in the recent Test match, where he was relegated to the middle order.

Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive style, was seen as subdued, managing only single-digit scores. His shift in position came after KL Rahul's impressive stint opening in the first Test. However, Rahul's subsequent performance dipped, sparking debate over Sharma's placement.

Gavaskar expressed on 'Sports Tak' that while Rahul was an emergency opener due to Sharma's absence, it's time for Sharma to reclaim his spot. Shastri echoed these sentiments on 'Star Sports' citing Sharma's body language and involvement on the field as reasons for the strategic shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024