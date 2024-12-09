Call for Change: Rohit Sharma's Return to Opening Spot Gains Momentum

In a call for tactical adjustments, former Indian cricket heavyweights Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar are urging the return of Rohit Sharma to the opening batting position. Their advice comes after Sharma's subpar performance in the recent Test match, where he was relegated to the middle order.

Rohit Sharma, known for his aggressive style, was seen as subdued, managing only single-digit scores. His shift in position came after KL Rahul's impressive stint opening in the first Test. However, Rahul's subsequent performance dipped, sparking debate over Sharma's placement.

Gavaskar expressed on 'Sports Tak' that while Rahul was an emergency opener due to Sharma's absence, it's time for Sharma to reclaim his spot. Shastri echoed these sentiments on 'Star Sports' citing Sharma's body language and involvement on the field as reasons for the strategic shift.

