South Africa Tops ICC World Test Championship Table

South Africa has ascended to the top of the ICC World Test Championship table, replacing Australia, after their remarkable win over Sri Lanka. India falls to third place after a defeat by Australia. With percentage points fluctuating, the competition for a spot in the WTC final intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:36 IST
In a significant reshuffle at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table, South Africa claimed the number one position on Monday, edging out Australia after securing a commanding 109-run victory over Sri Lanka.

This leap to the summit sees South Africa accruing 63.33 percentage points across 10 matches in the current cycle, with Australia trailing close behind at 60.71 percentage points. Despite India's earlier lead, their defeat in the Adelaide Test has shifted them to third place with 57.29 percentage points.

To secure a WTC final spot next year, India must win all three remaining Tests in Australia. Meanwhile, Australia briefly topped the table post-Adelaide Test but were overtaken by South Africa's triumph. The ongoing competition remains tightly contested, with potential shake-ups depending on upcoming series outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

