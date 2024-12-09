Curran and Nyamhuri Shine in Zimbabwe's Squad for Afghanistan Series

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the squads for the much-anticipated white-ball series against Afghanistan with two notable newcomers. Left-handed batter Ben Curran and promising left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri have both received their maiden call-ups to the national team.

Ben Curran, hailing from England and son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Kevin Curran, moves to Zimbabwe cricket after his stint with Northamptonshire. Currently leading the run charts in domestic competitions, Curran will bolster the ODI squad for matches on December 17, 19, and 21.

At just 18, Newman Nyamhuri impressed with his performance at the Under-19 World Cup. Zimbabwe's top wicket-taker with eight dismissals, Nyamhuri steps into both the T20I and ODI squads. The series will see three T20Is on December 11, 13, and 14, all hosted in Harare.

(With inputs from agencies.)