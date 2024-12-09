World Test Championship Race Intensifies as Final Approaches

With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle nearing its end and 10 Tests remaining, the competition to secure a spot in the final has reached fever pitch. South Africa tops the table with a win percentage of 63.33 and has upcoming matches against Pakistan. Their recent victory over Sri Lanka has boosted their chances.

If South Africa can triumph in one of their remaining Tests against Pakistan, they will solidify their place in the final. However, should they draw both, India would need to prevail over Australia by a 3-2 margin, while Australia must win in Sri Lanka to overtake the Proteas. South Africa, India, and Australia are locked in a tight race.

India faces a crucial series with Australia and must secure two wins and a draw from their remaining matches to guarantee advancement. Meanwhile, Australia needs success in both home and away series to enhance their chances. Pakistan, despite a mathematical possibility, remains on the sidelines with a slim chance to qualify. In contrast, teams like New Zealand and West Indies have already been eliminated from contention.

